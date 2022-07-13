StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MTBC. B. Riley reduced their price target on CareCloud from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CareCloud in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CareCloud from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTBC opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.10. CareCloud has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.69.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CareCloud will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 230,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 11,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CareCloud during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 24.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareCloud Company Profile

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

