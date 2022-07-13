Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy makes up about 1.2% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 102,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,205,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $186,860,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 344,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 47,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 7,579 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.84. The company had a trading volume of 74,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,092. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $93.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day moving average is $78.76. The company has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.73%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.86.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

