Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 2,558 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $21,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 34.0% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Analog Devices by 13.2% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 131,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $144.16 per share, for a total transaction of $526,184.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total value of $239,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,911. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ADI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Analog Devices to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $197.68.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $148.23. The company had a trading volume of 26,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,764,242. The firm has a market cap of $77.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.29. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 86.12%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

