Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Lcnb Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 42,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $1.39 on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 48,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,905,283. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $44.79 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

