Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $35.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $35,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 201.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 3,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $169.99. 1,329,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,325,605. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.86 and its 200-day moving average is $194.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

