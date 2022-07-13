Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $18.91 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $18,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonnington Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 358.5% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,769,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,767,000 after buying an additional 106,731 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total value of $590,356.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,153.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,577 shares of company stock valued at $2,663,056. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT stock traded down $2.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $172.44. 33,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,615,470. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.34. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.29 and a 12 month high of $237.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Caterpillar from $278.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Caterpillar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.