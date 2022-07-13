Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $518,000. Finally, Argent Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Shares of VO traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,765. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.73 and its 200-day moving average is $225.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $188.89 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

