Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $10,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.4% during the first quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 61,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 58.6% in the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PEP traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $168.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,853,863. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.12. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PEP. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

