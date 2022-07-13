Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI reduced its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,512 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,050 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises 2.3% of Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $12,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $515,000. Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285,124 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,350,000 after acquiring an additional 13,493 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,939,196. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 128,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,149,937. The firm has a market cap of $89.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.25.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.07% and a negative return on equity of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI raised Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.72.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

