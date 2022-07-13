Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Lowered to C$74.00 at CIBC

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$79.00 to C$74.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atb Cap Markets reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$78.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$80.00 to C$74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$73.83.

Shares of Stantec stock traded down C$0.76 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$56.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$56.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$62.09. The firm has a market cap of C$6.28 billion and a PE ratio of 32.56. Stantec has a 52 week low of C$53.12 and a 52 week high of C$73.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.30.

Stantec ( TSE:STN Get Rating ) (NYSE:STN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.60 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Stantec will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

