Standard Protocol (STND) 24 Hour Volume Tops $122,240.00

Standard Protocol (STND) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 13th. Standard Protocol has a market cap of $570,625.20 and $122,240.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00099016 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00017639 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.73 or 0.00169603 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

