Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 72,600 shares, a growth of 584.9% from the June 15th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. The company had a trading volume of 76,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,573. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.44. Standard Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $12.91.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Standard Bank Group Limited provides banking and financial products and services in Africa and internationally. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange products and services; home, personal, vehicle, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, life, travel, legal assist, and personal accident insurance.

