SSAB AB (publ) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:SSAAY)

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SSAB AB (publ) in a research report issued on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.03 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for SSAB AB (publ)’s current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. SSAB AB (publ) had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion.
Shares of SSAAY stock opened at $2.10 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.98. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38. SSAB AB has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.17.
SSAB AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
