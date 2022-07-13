Sprinklr (CXM) and The Competition Head-To-Head Survey

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Rating) is one of 413 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Sprinklr to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Sprinklr and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sprinklr -23.69% -21.64% -12.77% Sprinklr Competitors -30.95% -63.02% -7.52%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Sprinklr and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sprinklr 0 4 6 0 2.60 Sprinklr Competitors 1600 10991 23767 519 2.63

Sprinklr currently has a consensus price target of $17.07, indicating a potential upside of 62.99%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 61.25%. Given Sprinklr’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Sprinklr is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.2% of Sprinklr shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.8% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 43.8% of Sprinklr shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.1% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sprinklr and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sprinklr $492.39 million -$111.47 million -19.04 Sprinklr Competitors $1.72 billion $247.97 million -40,897.60

Sprinklr’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Sprinklr. Sprinklr is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Sprinklr rivals beat Sprinklr on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Sprinklr (Get Rating)

Sprinklr, Inc. provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company offers Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a purpose-built to analyze unstructured customer experience data, built to scale across future and modern channels, and integrates all stages of the customer journey. Its products include Modern Research that enables its customers to listen, learn from, and act on insights gleaned from modern channels; Modern Care that enables brands to listen to, route, resolve and analyze customer service issues across modern and traditional channels; Modern Marketing and Advertising enables global brands to plan, create, publish, optimize, and analyze their organic/owned marketing content and paid advertising campaigns across modern channels; and Social Engagement and Sales allows customers listen to, triage, engage, and analyze conversations across modern channels. The company also provides professional, managed, training, and consultancy services. Sprinklr, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

