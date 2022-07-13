Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Receives $5.34 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spire Global, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.34.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SPIR shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Spire Global in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Spire Global in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Spire Global stock opened at $1.23 on Wednesday. Spire Global has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.04.

Spire Global ( OTCMKTS:SPIR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $18.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $24,599,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,812,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,876 shares during the period. Qualcomm Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $6,176,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Spire Global by 500.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,096,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 913,698 shares during the period. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Spire Global during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

