Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 3,547 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 352,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned 0.09% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $17,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IUSB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,136,000 after purchasing an additional 43,688 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 208,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 71,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 105,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

IUSB stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.86. 43,966 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,346,734. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $54.09.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.