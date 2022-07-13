Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Sells 19,845 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,845 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 50,284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in BorgWarner by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,401 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in BorgWarner by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,914 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.63.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 17,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total value of $706,456.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,102.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $155,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,516.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BWA traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $33.68. 32,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,104,608. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.79. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.72.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.20%.

BorgWarner Company Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

