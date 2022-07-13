Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Reduces Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Danaher were worth $906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.4% during the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 109,533 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 7.3% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 869,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,911,000 after buying an additional 59,211 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Consulate Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $252.87. 52,952 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,227. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $233.71 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.48. The stock has a market cap of $183.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.83.

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.57.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

