Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Short Interest Update

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 1,200.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($47.34) to GBX 3,650 ($43.41) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Spectris from GBX 4,380 ($52.09) to GBX 3,835 ($45.61) in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($41.63) to GBX 3,485 ($41.45) in a report on Monday. Finally, HSBC raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,492.50.

OTCMKTS:SEPJF traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $33.39. 391 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 764. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.19. Spectris has a one year low of $31.48 and a one year high of $55.28.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

