Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 29,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGF. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,847,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,341,000 after purchasing an additional 546,431 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,227,000. Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 306,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,576,000 after acquiring an additional 101,927 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 845.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 66,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 59,064 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000.

Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $45.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.50. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $44.45 and a 12 month high of $52.15.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

