Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Sells 638 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 1,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $326.97 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $313.66 and a 52 week high of $467.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $385.22.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

