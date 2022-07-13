Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $507,000 in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $13,342,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,322,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,653,000 after buying an additional 52,776 shares during the last quarter. McNaughton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth $780,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 13,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWM Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000.

Shares of IDLV stock opened at $27.55 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.25.

