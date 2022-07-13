Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Invests $478,000 in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EDV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $147,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $251,000.

NYSEARCA EDV opened at $98.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.93. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $92.83 and a 1-year high of $149.04.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

