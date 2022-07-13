Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.4% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $11,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $248.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.64 and a 52-week high of $258.45. The firm has a market cap of $132.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Company Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.