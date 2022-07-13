Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $26.72 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up 3.3% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.19% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $26,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 31,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,839,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 93.1% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 2,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBK opened at $200.70 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $205.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.70.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

