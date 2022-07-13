Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Buys 464 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,526 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $873.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.73.

NYSE:BLK opened at $593.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $624.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $717.43. The stock has a market cap of $89.90 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.92 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 37.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.06%.

In other news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

