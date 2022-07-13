Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $149.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.25.

SWK stock opened at $104.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.66. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.43 and a 12-month high of $210.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

