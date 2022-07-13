Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 6,549 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,487 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,549 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 2.0% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,466.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total transaction of $100,293.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,915. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,296 shares of company stock valued at $9,026,298. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META opened at $160.38 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $181.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $222.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $154.25 and a one year high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on META shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $297.73.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

