SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.86% of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNRG. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 64.9% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 132,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 52,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,917,000.

NYSEARCA:CNRG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.24. 6,611 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,489. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $112.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.25.

