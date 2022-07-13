SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) Shares Purchased by Santori & Peters Inc.

Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Santori & Peters Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYG. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,083,000. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 356.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 144,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 112,742 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 204.2% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 160,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after acquiring an additional 107,834 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,643,000. Finally, Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,327,000.

SLYG stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $70.04. 202 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,346. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.38 and a 1-year high of $96.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $80.13.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

