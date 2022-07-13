SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is TownSquare Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,017,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,496 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 2.1% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC owned about 0.60% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $84,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,491,664,000 after buying an additional 3,852,449 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 13,594,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,978,000 after purchasing an additional 240,249 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,346,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,573,000 after purchasing an additional 748,684 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,258,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,861,000 after purchasing an additional 114,332 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,210,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,804,000 after purchasing an additional 758,824 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $36.86 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.30.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

