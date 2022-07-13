SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Raised by Midwest Heritage Bank FSB

Midwest Heritage Bank FSB grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,931 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises about 5.4% of Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,413,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,748,000 after buying an additional 1,445,051 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,676,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,755,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,823,000 after buying an additional 1,133,396 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,630.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 1,086,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,632,000 after buying an additional 1,023,262 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPLG stock opened at $44.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $42.78 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.