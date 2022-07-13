Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.84 (NYSE:SOLN)

Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.8438 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th.

NYSE SOLN traded down $0.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,883. Southern Company has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.07.

Get Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser during the first quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 60.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 4,319 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 0.4% during the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 54,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 271,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,813,000 after buying an additional 20,307 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.