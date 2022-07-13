South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK) Short Interest Update

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

SABK remained flat at $$15.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370. South Atlantic Bancshares has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.88 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.63.

South Atlantic Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SABK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. As a group, analysts forecast that South Atlantic Bancshares will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

South Atlantic Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for South Atlantic Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in South Carolina. The company offers checking, money market, and saving accounts, as well as certificate of deposit, individual retirement, and health saving accounts; personal, auto, and recreation loans, as well as home equity and ready reserve overdraft line of credits, and commercial lending products; and credit cards.

