Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $24.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Sotera Health traded as low as $18.29 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 1543 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sotera Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.40 million. Sotera Health had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 42.65%. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

