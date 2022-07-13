Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) Stock Price Up 2%

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.38. Approximately 11,887 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 14,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

SLGL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Get Sol-Gel Technologies alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Sol-Gel Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sol-Gel Technologies by 25.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the last quarter.

Sol-Gel Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:SLGL)

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include Twyneo, a novel, once-daily, non-antibiotic topical cream which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; Epsolay, a once-daily topical cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea; SGT-210, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of palmoplantar keratoderma; and Erlotinib, Tapinarof, and roflumilast to treat psoriasis and other medical conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sol-Gel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.