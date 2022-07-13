Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by UBP Investment Advisors SA

UBP Investment Advisors SA lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,536 shares during the quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 146.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,201,000 after purchasing an additional 102,804 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 0.8% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 51,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Snap-on by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 19,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.58, for a total transaction of $4,200,352.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,739,399.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SNA. MKM Partners began coverage on Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $295.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $254.50.

NYSE SNA opened at $199.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $210.11 and a 200 day moving average of $211.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $235.36.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

