SmileyCoin (SMLY) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.00

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 12th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $342,302.88 and $8.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 23.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SmileyCoin (CRYPTO:SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmileyCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

