SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.71.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SITE Centers from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers to $18.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.

Shares of SITC opened at $13.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. SITE Centers has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.28.

SITE Centers ( NYSE:SITC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.07 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that SITE Centers will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.12%.

In related news, CEO David R. Lukes sold 310,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total transaction of $5,156,122.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,164,513 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,270.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in SITE Centers in the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers that provide a highly-compelling shopping experience and merchandise mix for retail partners and consumers. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

