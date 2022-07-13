SingularityNET (AGIX) Achieves Market Cap of $37.81 Million

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 12th. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $37.81 million and $1.34 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be bought for about $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, SingularityNET has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,165,866,397 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,519,817 coins. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

