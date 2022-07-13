Single Point Partners LLC Takes $262,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 585 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOC. Argus raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.70.

Shares of NOC opened at $468.88 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $344.89 and a 52 week high of $492.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $464.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.52.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

