Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 576 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Single Point Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PEP opened at $169.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $148.78 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

