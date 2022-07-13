Single Point Partners LLC Purchases 1,957 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Single Point Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 61,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 128,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $178.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.46. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $169.62 and a 52 week high of $241.06.

