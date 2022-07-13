Single Point Partners LLC Makes New $251,000 Investment in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 135.5% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RTX opened at $94.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.97 and its 200 day moving average is $95.09. The company has a market capitalization of $140.54 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $79.00 and a 12-month high of $106.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.85%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RTX. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.91.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

