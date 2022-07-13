Single Point Partners LLC Has $693,000 Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Single Point Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,736,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,131,000 after purchasing an additional 805,836 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,950,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,714,000 after purchasing an additional 406,170 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,735,000 after purchasing an additional 221,309 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,553,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,528,000 after acquiring an additional 160,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,038,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,428,000 after acquiring an additional 17,290 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

SCHC opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $44.17.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.