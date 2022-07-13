Single Point Partners LLC Has $37.02 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Single Point Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,001 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Single Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Single Point Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $37,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1-year low of $218.00 and a 1-year high of $292.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.97.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

