Single Point Partners LLC Buys Shares of 1,292 Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,733,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Dover by 48.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Dover by 39.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,281,000 after purchasing an additional 29,287 shares during the period. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David J. Malinas purchased 350 shares of Dover stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV opened at $120.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.15. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $117.17 and a twelve month high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $176.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.67.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

