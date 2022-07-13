Single Point Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Single Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Summit X LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on TSM. StockNews.com began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Loop Capital began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $79.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $73.74 and a 1-year high of $145.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.46%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

