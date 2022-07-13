Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Shares Up 3.1%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 194,297 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 504,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.57.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Jonestrading downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright downgraded Silverback Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.03.

Silverback Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SBTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nextech Invest AG purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,721,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,974,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 1,200,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 670,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 302,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 504.6% in the 1st quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 325,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 271,550 shares in the last quarter. 85.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SBTX)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.