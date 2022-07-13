Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $187.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $180.13.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SLAB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.60, for a total transaction of $61,300.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,058,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total value of $141,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,592,598.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,908 shares of company stock worth $1,014,631 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,127,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 866.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 34,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after buying an additional 31,334 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 27.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $640,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the first quarter worth about $1,454,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SLAB opened at $124.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $114.52 and a 52 week high of $211.98. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 266.91%. The business had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

